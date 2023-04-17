Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Rises By 29.5%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,966,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 1,518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PostNL Stock Performance

TNTFF stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Get PostNL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of PostNL from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.