Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Increases By 23.1%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 583,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
Ratos AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Monday. Ratos AB has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $3.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Ratos AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
