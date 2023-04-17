Short Interest in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Rises By 23.4%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 180,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

