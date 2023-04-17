Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 460.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 460.4% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,021. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

