Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 460.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 460.4% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,021. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
