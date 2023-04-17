Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Rises By 144.8%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Save Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,270. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Save Foods has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.