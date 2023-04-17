Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Increases By 38.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.1 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SWDAF remained flat at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
