Short Interest in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Grows By 35.4%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,083,304.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,637. Insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 264,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sovos Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

SOVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 614,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

