Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 542.5%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 542.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Superior Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

