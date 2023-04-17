Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 542.5%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 542.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Superior Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
Superior Gold Company Profile
