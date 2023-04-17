Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Expands By 60.8%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Swissquote Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $185.18 during trading hours on Monday. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $185.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03.

Featured Articles

