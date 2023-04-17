Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Drops By 60.0%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 719,065 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,701. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

