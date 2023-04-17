Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Expands By 33.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
THK Stock Down 1.3 %
THKLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.
About THK
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THK (THKLY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.