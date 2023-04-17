Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Expands By 33.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

THK Stock Down 1.3 %

THKLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

