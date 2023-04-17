Short Interest in Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Decreases By 33.3%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $5.33 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPDKY. UBS Group lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

