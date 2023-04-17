Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Increases By 85.1%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.0 days.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of TOSBF stock remained flat at $32.52 on Monday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.
Toshiba Company Profile
