Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 21.9%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBABF remained flat at $25.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.98.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
