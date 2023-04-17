Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Declines By 55.9%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSGTF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

