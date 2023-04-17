Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Decreases By 19.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Twilio by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,045,000 after buying an additional 1,124,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Up 1.0 %

Twilio stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. 2,894,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,967. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

