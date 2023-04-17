Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Rises By 32.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $334,220.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,278,801 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,096. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERA. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,901. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

