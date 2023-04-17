Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Declines By 20.0%

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAC remained flat at $10.52 on Monday. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,868. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 396,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

