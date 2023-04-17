Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Declines By 20.0%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAC remained flat at $10.52 on Monday. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,868. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 396,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.