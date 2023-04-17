Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Drops By 19.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,490,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 53,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $11.43. 18,510,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,740. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About XPeng

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

