Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Drops By 19.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,490,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 53,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Stock Up 15.2 %
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $11.43. 18,510,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,740. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.