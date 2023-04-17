Siacoin Price Up 0.7% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $229.44 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,451.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00337249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00550018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00447020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,850,472,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

