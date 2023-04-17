Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 793,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 42,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 120.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

