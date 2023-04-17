Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.