Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,530,500 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 11,800,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinch AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$3.86 on Monday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$2.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.47.

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

