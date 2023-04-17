SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $515.55 million and $64.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00031055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,451.93 or 1.00044546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,743,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,316,729 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42815227 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $56,235,814.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

