Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 507.5% in March

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 507.5% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

SINT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 216,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

