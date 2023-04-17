Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 507.5% in March

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 507.5% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SINT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 216,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $70.80.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
