Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $4.40

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $4.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.
Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 12,235,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,691,088. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.