Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $4.40

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $4.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 12,235,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,691,088. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.