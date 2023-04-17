SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.