Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALK traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $42.42. 242,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,805. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

