Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.93. 20,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,421. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.