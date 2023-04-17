Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $36.37. 56,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.