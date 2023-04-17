Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,904. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

