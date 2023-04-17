Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 75 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 204,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.19. The company had a trading volume of 129,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,102. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

