Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $62.75. 350,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,528. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

