Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. 8,100,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,160,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

