Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

