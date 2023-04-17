Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $73,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $149.61. 176,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,129. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $215.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.