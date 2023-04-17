Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

LRCX traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.31. The stock had a trading volume of 397,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

