Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,650,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 7,499,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,501.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $10.82 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

