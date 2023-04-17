Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 10,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 408,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

