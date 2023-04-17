Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 10,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.33.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
