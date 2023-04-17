Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. Sleep Number has set its FY23 guidance at $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.25-$2.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

