Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

