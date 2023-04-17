Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.49. 87,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,182. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.76. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

