SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 751.4% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SoftBank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 43,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,994. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.
SoftBank Company Profile
