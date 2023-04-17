Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 71.9% in March

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $2.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

