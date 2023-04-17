Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Soligenix Price Performance

Shares of SNGX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 69,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.