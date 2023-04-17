Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

