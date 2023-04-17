SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 894,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,313,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.