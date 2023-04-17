SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.64. 66,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,297. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

