SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,461.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.