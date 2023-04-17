SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 4.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

